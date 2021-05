2020 was essentially a watershed moment for electric vehicles (EVs). As sales in the rest of the industry slumped, global EV sales accelerated at an incredible 43% in 2020. Moreover, it is projected that the sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% in the next decade. As a result, total EV sales will account for 32% of the total market share of new car sales. Hence, the need for more charging infrastructure is apparent, making EV charging stocks a fascinating investment option with long-term potential.