Audley forms £500m JV with investment giant BlackRock
Retirement villages specialist Audley Group and BlackRock Real Assets have formed a £500m joint venture (JV) that marks the investment group’s entry into the retirement living sector in the UK. — The joint venture will fund the development of retirement communities including at least three mid-market villages within the Audley Group’s Mayfield portfolio. Rothschild and Co advised Audley, and JLL advised BlackRock Real Assets on the transaction.www.propertyweek.com