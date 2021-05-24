Audley forms £500m JV with investment giant BlackRock

A consortium of investors, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), VTB Capital, Invest AG, Millhouse, sovereign funds of the Middle East such as Mubadala Investment Company, Baring Vostok and Flashpoint announced the completion of a funding round totaling US$ 250 million in IVI, Russia’s leading online video streaming service. IVI currently has the largest catalog of video content (films, TV series, etc.) in Russia and accounts for more than 30% of the Russian online video streaming market. The investment by RDIF and partners is aimed at further expanding the content offer and producing IVI’s own content as well as developing the Company’s advanced technology platform and marketing.