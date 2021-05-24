Hodinkee has brought Certina back to the US

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAfter a twenty-year absence from the U.S. market, Certina returns to the states as an exclusive brand to the Hodinkee Shop. Hodinkee will launch with an assortment of models that include the DS Action Dive, DS Action GMT, and the DS Chronograph Automatic. Our favorites, the DS PH200M and the PH500M (above) take it back to the late 60s when the company launched one of its first dive watches. These watches also their Double Security system for improved shock and water resistance and they make use of ETA's Powermatic 80.611 movement, which has an 80-hour power reserve.

