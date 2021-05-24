Native Union's Rise Dock turns your MagSafe charger into the ideal charging stand
Native Union has released a new charging stand for the MagSafe charger that makes it perfect for video calls or charging on your nightstand. Constructed out of zinc with a Tarpaulin panel, the dock is weighted with a non-slip base to keep it in place and it can be placed both horizontally and vertically. When you're ready to go, your phone can be easily removed with one hand while the dock stays firmly in place.www.acquiremag.com