WEC Group opens new engineering academy in Blackburn
Watch a timelapse video showing the construction of WEC Group’s new 25,000 ft² Engineering Apprentice Academy of the Future in Blackburn, Lancashire, UK. Already an established Apprenticeship provider (WEC was awarded the Large Employer of the Year title at the National Apprenticeships awards in 2020), the new recruitment drive will see the company more than double their annual intake of apprentices for 2021, with a total of 53 new apprentice vacancies currently advertised for their September intake.www.pesmedia.com