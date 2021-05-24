newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

WEC Group opens new engineering academy in Blackburn

pesmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a timelapse video showing the construction of WEC Group’s new 25,000 ft² Engineering Apprentice Academy of the Future in Blackburn, Lancashire, UK. Already an established Apprenticeship provider (WEC was awarded the Large Employer of the Year title at the National Apprenticeships awards in 2020), the new recruitment drive will see the company more than double their annual intake of apprentices for 2021, with a total of 53 new apprentice vacancies currently advertised for their September intake.

www.pesmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Blackburn#Wec#Uk#Company Headquarters#International Students#Uk#Wec Group#The Wec Training Academy#Apprentices#Lancashire#Darwen#Skills Levels#Doors#Drive#Html
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Businesspcimag.com

Hauschild Engineering Announces New Sales Partners

HAMM, Germany — Hauschild Engineering announced that it is expanding its worldwide sales network by adding new sales representatives and distributors. The new agreements make the Hauschild SpeedMixer® product lines and accessories available locally in six additional countries. Since the end of 2020, laboratory managers in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been able to contact Derox in Riga, and interested parties in Israel are benefitting from equipment and advice provided by Levenson Agencies, a family business specializing in the distribution of laboratory equipment.
Economyvaluationreview.com

AXIS Lending Academy launches new tech training

AXIS Lending Academy, a non-profit education program that offers free hybrid education training to people seeking a career in the mortgage industry, announced the formal launch of its operations. AXIS Lending Academy provides a 90-day education program in which students are taught and mentored by a team of experienced leaders...
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

IoT in Discrete Manufacturing Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Manufacturing is on the cusp of IT revolution. The manufacturing sector is one of the earliest adopters of automated processes and robots, and have been utilizing sensor-based technologies for decades, though without realizing their full potential. New technologies are being used not only to make the process more effective but also to radically improve visibility in manufacturing to the point where each production unit will be visible in the entire process.
Cyclingtri247.com

British Triathlon announce Planet X as Official Bike Supplier

Yorkshire-based Planet X are the latest partner to join British Triathlon, supporting the sport and providing a 10% discount to members. Planet X are an award-winning, employee-owned company that offer a range of bike and outdoor sport equipment, selling their own products and products from leading brands such as On-One, Titus, Carnac and many more for over 30 years.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Quadro Updates on Exploration at Its Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the "Property"), located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks, which comprise the Property, resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38g/t Au from the Eastern Block, and 59.413 g/t Au from the Western Block as described below.
Carscachycars.com

All New Skoda Kushaq spotted testing: setup for Indian roads

After it’s initiating a week ago, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq has been spotted trying by and by. The Kushaq is important for Volkswagen Groups ‘India 2.0 methodology’. Vehicle that profoundly expected for the current year and will contend with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Therefore, that implies we will see Skoda give us a serious cost. Numerous variations and some first in class highlights to stick out.
BusinessWashington Technology

Calibre hires former SAIC CTO

Calibre Systems has hired its new chief technology officer in Charles Onstott, formerly CTO at Science Applications International Corp. and a 27-year veteran of that company. Onstott will work with Calibre’s growth team and operations divisions on identifying opportunities and risks in delivering IT services to customers, Calibre said Thursday.
BusinessBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Orbea reinforces its commercial presence, invests in growth

BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Julien Remazeilles joins Orbea as the new Sales Director, Central & South Europe, reporting...
Economyrisk.net

Sharpening the tools – Preparation for UMR phase five

LCH’s Tom Archer and Kah Yang Chong discuss the suitability of the standard initial margin model (Simm) for phase five firms, how they can optimise portfolios to minimise margin costs and how the lessons learned from previous phases can help prepare firms. Despite the delay to phase five uncleared margin...
Technology3DPrint.com

GoProto Delivers 3D Printed Comms System for Combat Vehicles

Australian rapid manufacturing provider GoProto delivered locally 3D printed dismount communication components for next-generation combat vehicles to Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA), a subsidiary of German technology firm Rheinmetall. GoProto is the first Melbourne-based 3D printing provider to work with RDA and provide critical products for its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), demonstrating what the 3D printing service provider calls a “viable in-country solution” in advanced manufacturing for sovereign industrial capability.
TravelTravel Weekly

Travel firms start to rehire staff as industry recovers

Travel firms are starting to take on staff again following a recruitment slowdown but persuading the next generation to join the sector remains a challenge, say HR and recruitment experts. C&M Recruitment director Barbara Kolosinska said the company was now working at 25% of its pre-pandemic capacity, adding that the...
Technologyelectronicproducts.com

Survey: Engineering inefficiency delays new product introductions

Over the past five years, 43% of new electronic products have missed their initial launch dates, according to manufacturing optimization platform provider Instrumental’s first annual State of New Product Introduction (NPI) Survey of more than 100 leaders in electronics design, manufacturing, and engineering. Instrumental said this points to the industry’s failure to adapt to increasing product complexity, faster delivery timelines, and increased supply chain volatility.
Industrymarinelog.com

Bulker owners increasingly opt for ME-GI engines

As more owners come to the conclusion that LNG, or at least LNG-ready, is the most future-proof option for newbuildings ordered today, sales of MAN B&W ME-GI engines are steadily increasing. In line with this trend, New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., located in Jiangsu Province, China, has ordered three MAN...
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced that management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A live broadcast of the event will be available at the Company’s website, www.westpharma.com, in the “Investors” section under “Events”. West...