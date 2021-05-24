newsbreak-logo
Wheat feeding remains elevated

By Karl Setzer
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

The recent trend of using wheat as a feed ingredient is showing no signs of slowing. The USDA is currently estimating global wheat feeding of 156.7 million metric tons this year, up 17.5 million metric tons from a year ago. The most increase has been in China, where usage is projected to be nearly twice of a year ago. The United States is also increasing its wheat feeding, and now we are hearing reports that Brazil will increase its feed use as well. This is generating concerns in the world market that we may start to cut into milling wheat stocks, which is keeping futures elevated.

