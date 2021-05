Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.Yesterday, Holly honoured the show’s sustainability feature – where she and co-presenter Philip Schofield discussed how borrowing is the new buying – by opting for a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from wardrobe rental service, Hurr. Holly has worn other items from Hurr in the past in a bid to promote more circular style choices, and we loved the fact she was seen spotlighting yet another...