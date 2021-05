WINTHROP — Tyler Shumway allowed just a single hit on the mound for Winthrop as the Ramblers took out St. Dom’s 5-2 on senior night at Winthrop High School. After the Saints (0-10) and freshman starter Tim Ouellette made quick work of the Ramblers in the first inning, the Ramblers (3-5) struck for four runs in the second on two hits, two walks and two errors in the frame.