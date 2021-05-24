NPS board to vote on optional masking policy Monday

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino speaks during a meeting recently. The board will decide during a meeting Monday whether to make wearing masks optional across the district effective this week. Transcript File Photo

Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education will decide Monday whether to move from mandating masks to making masks optional across the district effective this week.

The board plans to meet at 3 p.m. Monday at the district’s 131 S. Flood Ave. Administrative Services Center. The meeting is in person, but like most of the board’s gatherings this year, will be live streaming on the district’s YouTube page.

District Superintendent Nick Migliorino will propose a change to the district’s masking policy that would make masks optional for the NPS community, starting with this year’s high school graduation ceremonies.

Norman High will graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, while Norman North will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, all at Harve Collins Field.

The agenda does not specify whether the proposed move to optional masking would only apply for the foreseeable future/for the summer, or if the new policy would impact the upcoming school year. A district spokesperson said Friday that the board will have to make that distinction on Monday.

At the board’s last meeting May 10, most members were in support of shifting to optional masking by the fall semester, though some expressed concerns about new COVID-19 variants. Three days after that meeting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its masking guidelines, announcing that fully vaccinated individuals can go unmasked in many indoor and outdoor situations.

Should the board approve optional masking, NPS will follow actions already taken by the University of Oklahoma and the City of Norman in the last week.

The Norman City Council decided May 17 to drop its citywide masking policy and other COVID ordinances, while the university announced May 19 that fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to mask or socially distance in most on-campus situations.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting does not include a public communications section for community comments, but will move directly into action items that need the board’s approval. At several of the board’s recent meetings, parents have used public communications time to ask for clarity on upcoming masking decisions so families can make informed decisions about where their children will learn next year.

The board decided in July 2020 that students, staff and teachers would be required to mask in school buildings during the 2020-2021 school year, with few exceptions.

The board will also vote on filling principal positions at Norman North, Whittier Middle School and Truman Elementary Monday. At its last meeting, the board approved former Norman North Principal Kristi Gray’s move to the district’s director of gifted education, advanced placement and college and career readiness position, announcing a search to fill her position.