Dan Aykroyd hails Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman
Dan Aykroyd has described Jason Reitman as the "perfect" person to inherit the 'Ghostbusters' franchise. The 68-year-old actor created the supernatural comedy franchise and returns to the role of Dr. Raymond Stantz for the upcoming 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. The movie is helmed by Jason – the son of original director Ivan Reitman – and Dan feels he is the ideal filmmaker for maintaining the legacy of the series.www.tribuneledgernews.com