newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dan Aykroyd hails Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Aykroyd has described Jason Reitman as the "perfect" person to inherit the 'Ghostbusters' franchise. The 68-year-old actor created the supernatural comedy franchise and returns to the role of Dr. Raymond Stantz for the upcoming 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. The movie is helmed by Jason – the son of original director Ivan Reitman – and Dan feels he is the ideal filmmaker for maintaining the legacy of the series.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Finn Wolfhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Film Director#Covid#Library Ghost#Original Director#Dr Raymond Stantz#Original Films#Storyteller#Children Trevor#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Does Dan Aykroyd have Asperger's? Fans debate who was first SNL host with autism

When hosting SNL on Saturday, Elon Musk called himself the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to host the show. The claim was met with protests from long-time SNL fans, who pointed out this can’t be true as Dan Aykroyd previously hosted, and starred in, SNL. So, does Dan Aykroyd have Asperger’s? What has the actor said about his diagnosis in past interviews?
Moviesthemeparktourist.com

A History of Ghostbusters at Universal Studios

Not so long ago, there was something strange at Universal Studios Orlando. With two hit movies under its belt, the Ghostbusters franchise was hot property in the ‘90s (like a fried egg fresh off the kitchen counter, some might say), and at the time was brought to life at the theme park for fans to rediscover, with further iterations to follow in more recent years. So grab your proton packs and your ecto-goggles, as we take a look at the history of Ghostbusters at Universal Studios…
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL': Elon Musk Causes Controversy With Medical Reveal During Monologue

Elon Musk raised a stir on SNL this weekend with an off-handed comment about his own neurodivergence. The controversial businessman claimed he was making history as the first person with Asperger Syndrome to host the legendary sketch show. There are several problems with that statement troubling viewers on social media.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin interview: ‘Tina’ directors

Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin teamed up to direct “Tina,” an HBO documentary that chronicles the turbulent life and phenomenal success of its subject, music icon Tina Turner. “The most important things is knowing that people are finding resonance with the film and Tina’s story,” Martin says when discussing how the film quickly became HBO’s most successful documentary of the year with over one million viewers its first week. “Tina Turner is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that equation,” Lindsay adds. Watch the exclusive video interview about the rock legend above.
TV & Videossipsiphooraypodcast.com

SOMM Documentary and SOMM TV Director Jason Wise – Ep. 30

When documentary director Jason Wise premiered SOMM at the Napa Valley Film Festival in 2012, he didn’t imagine the film’s runaway success. This peek into the secretive world of Master Sommeliers not only spawned two sequels, but it also inspired people to become sommeliers, even if it meant a career change.
MoviesGamespot

Hellraiser Reboot Movie Heading To Hulu

The Hellraiser reboot movie will be produced for Hulu. According to Bloody Disgusting, the Disney-owned streaming service will release the next movie in the long-running horror franchise. The new Hellraiser movie has been in development for some time, but the Hulu deal gets it closer to actually happening. David Bruckner...
MoviesTor.com

Exploring the Afterlife in Fantasy: Body Swaps and Bureaucracy

Afterlife fantasies—from Dante’s Divine Comedy to Pixar’s Soul—have always been a unique way to look at society. In this short series, I’ll be looking at the film tradition of afterlife fantasies, and discussing the recurring themes and imagery across a century of cinema. Last time I set sail with Outward...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Dan Fogelman

‘This Is Us’ Creator on How That Time Jump Sets Up the Final Season. [This story contains major spoilers from the season five finale of NBC’s This Is Us, “The Adirondacks.”] This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has long known how the Pearson family’s story will…. ‘This Is Us’ to...
CelebritiesThe Hill

Elon Musk was not the first 'SNL' host with Asperger's

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves over the weekend revealing on "Saturday Night Live" that he had Asperger's, saying his announcement made him the first show host with the diagnosis. “I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s [syndrome] to host. Or at least the first...
MoviesEast Bay Times

New movies: It’s Thompson vs. Stone in ‘Cruella,’ and we all win

There’s no need for “all innocent children to beware” the new “Cruella,” out this week. The film starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson comes cruelty free, except for some delicious catfights between those two Oscar winners. It is one of the highlights in this week’s releases, along with Netflix’s faith-based...