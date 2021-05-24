newsbreak-logo
Missoula, MT

Click it or ticket: Extra patrols out for holiday travel

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - With Memorial Day right around the corner, comes the beginning of the summer travel season. With that, the Missoula Police Department will be increasing patrols. MPD wants to make sure travelers remember to buckle up before they hit the road. They're teaming up with other law enforcement...

