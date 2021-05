According to Zunar, he is being investigated under the Penal Code for making a statement which had “intent to incite” and under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services. Three police reports have been lodged against him. Zunar said that he was interrogated by the Kedah police for several hours about the cartoon, had his phone seized and that he was not informed of the official complaint over his action. If convicted, he faces jail term up to two year, a fine or both.