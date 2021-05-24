Glens Falls Hospital medical staff donates $20,000 to son of nurse struck by plow truck

The Auxiliary of Veterans Memorial Hospital (VMH) made a very generous $10,000 contribution to the new Medical Clinic last week, bringing the total raised to over $450,000. Members of the Auxiliary of VMH are pictured above, left to right, front row, Donnalee Osland, Auxiliary Treasurer; Lillian Larson, Helen Knuppe, Jane Butler, and Meg Schaller and back row, is Bev Larson-Needham, Auxiliary President, presenting the check to Liz Hoins, Executive Assistant, and Laura Baxter, RN, Clinic Director. Also pictured is Sue Blagsvedt and Nona Sawyer, both Auxiliary and Foundation Directors, and Ann Roed, Auxiliary Secretary. The new clinic opened last week with all appointments completely full for the entire week. The clinic schedulers do reserve a few spots each day for those with an acute illness or issue that needs medical attention the same day, but also take appointments for months in advance as well. Those interested in setting an appointment with one of the clinic providers are invited to call the new clinic phone number at 563-568-5530 to schedule. Donations are still being accepted by the Veterans Memorial Health Care Foundation. All gifts to the Foundation are tax deductible. Anyone with any questions about the campaign or Foundation is invited to call the hospital at 563-568-3411. Submitted photo.