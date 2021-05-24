OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award 2020-21

The North Olmsted Athletic Office is proud to announce the two winners for the OHSAA scholar athlete’s award for the 2020-2021 sports year. These athletes will receive a certificate with the OHSAA insignia on it. The criterion for the scholar athlete award is a follows: the individual must have received at least four varsity letters in all sports combined, the student-athlete must have the highest GPA, and the student/athlete must have a good record of sportsmanship.