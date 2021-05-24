newsbreak-logo
Environment

When It's Raining, Are You Forced to Carry Umbrella?

By Casey Carlisle
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 14 months, most of humanity have been ordered to “stay safe.” You might think that’s been a blessing, and if you do, you probably haven’t wondered if that’s been necessary. John Tamny has stated many times that the deadlier the pathogen, the more superfluous are the orders to avoid it. If that sounds counterintuitive, I’ll elaborate on Tamny’s logic. When it’s oppressively humid or raining, do you need to be told to stay indoors, or would you arrive at that conclusion on your own? Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
#Humanity
