Mary Burchfield, age 86, born February 1, 1935 went home to be with the Lord on Friday 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 25, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chuck Lowe officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends any time at the home of her daughter, Norma Reed, at 652 Choptack Rd, Rogersville, TN 37857. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jose Velasco, Lisa Cook FNP, Dr. Mark Jenkins, Church Hill Healthcare, H.C.E.M.S., and special caregivers, Rita Sizemore and Margaret Helton. Pallbearers will be Brad Peters, Tyler Peters, Brian Laster, Rusty Reed, Larry Laster, and Bud Burchfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Burchfield and Raymond Reed. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.