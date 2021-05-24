Tokenization at center of digital money ‘format wars,’ says CitiBank exec
Tony McLaughlin, managing director of transaction banking at Citibank, is of the opinion that digital money is the current theater for another paradigm-shifting format war. Speaking during the ongoing Finnovex virtual summit, McLaughlin said that digital money appeared odds-on to become the future of money. However, he argued that digital money itself was still in the process of significant evolution along three lines — financial institutions, fintech and crypto.cointelegraph.com