Tokenization at center of digital money ‘format wars,’ says CitiBank exec

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, is accelerating its leadership in the cloud by introducing the next-generation in SaaS, The Temenos Banking Cloud. This combines the industry’s most complete banking services, covering all segments and all geographies, with a Sandbox for fast innovation and the Temenos MarketPlace for fintech collaboration, all powered by a new AI-enabled engine to drive banks’ business growth and accelerate time to market. With Temenos Banking Cloud, banks now have the power to self-provision always-on banking services and scale instantly and securely while dramatically reducing the cost of operations to 10% of legacy systems. Join TCF Online with over 10,000 attendees, to find out more.