Tokenization at center of digital money ‘format wars,’ says CitiBank exec

By Osato Avan-Nomayo
CoinTelegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony McLaughlin, managing director of transaction banking at Citibank, is of the opinion that digital money is the current theater for another paradigm-shifting format war. Speaking during the ongoing Finnovex virtual summit, McLaughlin said that digital money appeared odds-on to become the future of money. However, he argued that digital money itself was still in the process of significant evolution along three lines — financial institutions, fintech and crypto.

cointelegraph.com
