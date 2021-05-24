How to make Mexican Street Corn

If you’ve made mozzarella before, it’s time to elevate your cheese game and try your hand(s) at burrata. If you’ve never made mozzarella, well, we’re starting you on the varsity squad here by showing you how to make an Italian delight that will tip your taste buds into a creamy coma of happiness. Burrata, which means “buttery” in Italian, is mozzarella’s cheesy cousin; externally, their shape, texture, and color are identical. But while mozzarella’s texture is uniform throughout, burrata has a more liquid, velvety inside, the result of heavy cream being mixed with the curds. With zero aging time, this Italian cheese is certainly one of the quickest to make, and it is also one of the easiest for home cooks to master.