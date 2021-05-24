newsbreak-logo
Medals and Tokyo skate spots dished out in Des Moines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finale of the 2021 Dew Tour Skateboarding event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday made all the weekend's weather delays and halts worth enduring, as a quartet of likely future Olympic heroes scooped gold in style. The much-awaited men’s street finals was won by – and no surprise here...

Gold
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
Sportsthemanual.com

The Olympic Games Need Nyjah Huston. He May Need Them Back

For many athletes, the Olympics are everything, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain recognition in an obscure sport on an international stage. But that’s not true for skateboarding. Though it has ebbed and flowed in popularity since its invention in the 1950s, it flourishes on the fringe, more comfortable in back alleys than under spotlights, and in this left-of-center location, it spins off countless cultural movements (its luxury skatewear brands Supreme, Palace, and Dime being only the most recent examples). In fact, its rebel aesthetic seems not only out of place within Olympic pageantry but antithetical to it. Skateboarding may open to all races and creeds, but it remains the ultimate individual sport, both bigger and smaller than jingoism and international movements. All that to say, if Nyjah Huston leads the inaugural U.S. skateboarding contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Games this summer, the question is: Does Nyjah Huston need the Olympics, or do the Olympics need Nyjah Huston?
Sportsolympics.com

Semis take shape on busy Des Moines skate day

With the first day of action at the 2021 summer Dew Tour event (which doubles as a global Olympic skateboarding qualifier) cut short due to heavy weather over Iowa, day two (on Friday 21 May) was a busy affair with both men’s and women’s park and street heats at the brand-new Lauridsen Skatepark.
Sportsteamusa.org

Horsepower: Liz Halliday-Sharp Vying For First Olympic Team

Liz Halliday-Sharp atop Deniro Z competes at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event on April 25, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. When Liz Halliday-Sharp was the only elite event rider who also competed as a professional race car driver she had two goals: Make the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and make the U.S. Olympic equestrian team.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swedish Swimming Names Four More Individuals to Tokyo Olympic Team

Swedish Swimming Names Four More Individuals to Tokyo Olympic Team. The Swedish Olympic Committee announced four more swimmers to its Olympic Team for this summer’s Games in Tokyo that are 59 days away. After the results of the recent European Championships in Budapest, Sophie Hansson (100 breast), Michelle Coleman (50 free), Emelie Fast (100 breast) and Robin Hanson (200 free) have been selected to represent Sweden this summer in Tokyo.
Chinathedalesreport.com

HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics Partner with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Five-Time World Champion, Kaillie Humphries

The GOAT of Women’s Bobsleigh, Humphries Trusts Both Brands to Support Pain Relief, Sleep and Her Gut Health as She Prepares to Win More Gold in Beijing 2022. HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSE:CBD.U)(OTCMKTS:CBDHF), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time World Champion Kaillie Humphries. HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics will be Kaillie’s exclusive sponsors in their respective categories through February’s Olympic Games in Beijing 2022 where she is the front-runner for gold for Team USA in both the Two-woman Bobsleigh and the newly introduced Women’s Monobob.
Worlddiamondleague.com

Chepkoech and Cheruiyot to star in Doha

Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya), the reigning world 3000m steeplechase champion and world record holder, will return to the Qatari capital alongside Emma Coburn (USA) and Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) - second and third respectively in the 2019 World Championships - for a thrilling rematch at the Wanda Doha Diamond League on Friday 28 May.
Hockeylastwordonsports.com

2021 IIHF World Championship Worth Watching

Canada started the Men’s 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship with two losses. This hasn’t happened – ever – in either the IIHF World Championship or Olympic competition. Dropping the opener to Latvia 2-0 was jarring; following that with a 5-1 loss to the US was unheard of. Then Germany beat them 3-1.
Worldswimswam.com

Kathleen Dawson Ne Set Kiya European 100 Back Record

Kathleen Dawson ne 58.08 ki timing ke saath European backstroke record set kiya hai aur unke is race ke saath hi Great Britain ne Budapest mei ho rahi European Championship ke 4*100m medley mei gold medal jeeta. In Scottish swimmer ne throughout the week superb performance di, twice-swum race mei...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Andrew Wiggins to suit up for Team Canada in Olympic qualifiers?

It has been several years since Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins represented Team Canada in an international competition, but it appears that’s about to change. As Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweets, Wiggins posted a message on Instagram strongly suggesting that he’ll suit up for Canada when the team competes in the Olympic qualifiers this summer.