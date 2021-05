The Karimganj Police is relentlessly determined in its operation against illegal drugs. On Thursday, the Karimganj Police were able to nab two drug smugglers from the Sarpur village near Bhanga of Karimganj district based on a tip-off. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure of 9,800 yaba tablets. The two arrested drug traffickers are Manjit Das, 27, of Sajipara, and Mehboobur Rahman, 21, of Kazirgram. They are currently being detained and interrogated.