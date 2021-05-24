Hexagon partners with Fatigue Science
Fatigue Science's Readi is a 360° fatigue management platform designed to deliver historical, real-time and forecasted insights into workforce fatigue. Fatigue Science said that the solution is built on scientifically validated biomathematical models that quantify and predict the effects of sleep disruption on reaction time and cognitive effectiveness, which are key elements of fatigue. Organisations such as mining companies use the software to optimise operations, reduce risk, and increase productivity — both at an individual- and enterprise-level.www.miningmagazine.com