From smartphones to wearables, we move to tablets. Google has included this category that already includes the foldables and large displays. There are only a few foldable phones available in the market but like most new gadgets, there will come a time they will be a standard in the mobile business. The Android team also wants to focus on them as the consumer experiences are different from the smartphone. This year, Samsung will introduce another pair of foldables–the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Other brands may also venture into this category.