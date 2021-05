Mo Farah has revealed his daily training routine for the Tokyo Olympics, in which he plans to defend his 10,000m title. In an interview on The Joe Wicks Podcast, Farah said that on a typical day, he’ll have a little toast for breakfast, before going out for a 10- or 12-mile run between 9am and 9.30am. When he has come back and showered, he might answer a few emails before taking a nap. In the afternoon, he’ll go for a light jog, covering five or six miles. In total he will usually run 17-18 miles each day, apart from Sundays, when he will often do a 20-mile run.