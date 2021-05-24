US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought

Demand for petroleum products continues to expand into the Memorial Day holiday sending gasoline prices over the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time in seven years. AAA said the average retail price in the U.S. was $3.03 on May 26 up from $1.96 last year during the height of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. The average price in Texas was $2.732 this week compared to $1.62 last year.