Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the importance of Everton’s victory away at West Ham United and said without it, his side would have been “out of the fight for Europe”. It took just one goal to earn the win on the day in London, leaving Everton in eighth spot in the Premier League table at the time of writing. Ancelotti’s team are just three points behind the side they defeated - the Hammers - and have a game in hand to come against Aston Villa. The Italian manager knows work is still to be done to secure European football next season though.