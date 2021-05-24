Halo Releases Gravitas DH Wheelset

Halo Infinite won't release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S until later this year, but a new piece of merchandise is now available: two different crew sock designs from Stance! The company revealed the knit designs on Twitter, both of which pay homage to Master Chief. One pair features a tie-dyed design with a "117" logo, while the other features Master Chief's silhouette. The two designs are made with the company's Infiknit technology, which means they're guaranteed to never rip or tear. Both designs come in a special box set, which can be purchased right here from Stance's official website. The price is $45.