Halo Releases Gravitas DH Wheelset
The Halo Gravitas has been developed with extensive testing in the World Cup Downhill Series over two years. Using our tried and tested asymmetric design we have a more equalised spoke tension which allows us to build a package that dominates descents, whilst cutting down on bulk where it isn’t needed. To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Gravitas offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.www.pinkbike.com