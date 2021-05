Tom Pidcock became the first British rider to win a mountain bike World Cup race in more than two decades while Loana Lecomte dominated the women’s race for the second consecutive week. Pidcock simply rode away from the rest of the field on the first of six laps over the muddy course in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. He finished the race in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 55 seconds for a gap of about a minute over Mathieu van der Poel. Lecomte finished ahead of American rider Haley Batten, the rising 22-year-old star who should be joining Kate Courtney at the Tokyo Games.