newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ninth inning homer gives Kansas City win over the Tigers Sunday

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kansas Royals took the weekend series over the Detroit Tigers Sunday, after Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer off of Michael Fulmer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give KC a 3-2 home win. Kansas City was held to only three...

wtvbam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Scoring Position#Wkzo Am Fm#The Kansas Royals#The Detroit Tigers#Kc#Negro Leagues#Indians#Royals And Tigers#Six And A Third Innings#Runs#Cleveland#Rbi Singles#Stars#Kansas City#Ninth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBTimes Daily

Castro's hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBWILX-TV

Tigers Sweep Kansas City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers scored four early runs and made the lead stand up in a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon at Comerica Pak. The Tigers have now won four in a row and have a 13-24 season record while the Royals leave town with eleven straight losses. Kansas City scored twice in the ninth inning but Michael Fulmer came out of the bullpen to record the final out with the tying run on first base. The Tigers host the Chicago Cubs for a three game series beginning Friday night.
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

Soccer Tiger Girls Pick Up Two Wins Over Weekend

ADM Tigers girls soccer was busy over the weekend, as they competed in two games on Saturday looking for wins. The Tigers were able to pick up a pair of them, as they were able to beat Regina Catholic 4-2, and Benton by the score of 4-0. The wins over the weekend were able to bump the Tigers record up to 10-4 this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario (knee) back in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Candelario was held out of Sunday's lineup due to some swelling in his left knee caused by a hit-by-pitch on Saturday. He will bat third Monday and return to third base in place of Harold Castro. Candelario will be preceded in the order by Jonathan Schoop and followed by Miguel Cabrera.
MLBPosted by
100.7 WITL

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
MLBchatsports.com

First quarter 2021 review: This isn’t working!

The Chris Ilitch era of ownership of the Detroit Tigers continues to try the patience of Tigers’ fans as the team enters its’ fifth season since Mike Ilitch passed in February, 2017. The lack of spending on quality major league free agent players (including their home grown players), the absence of quality additions through trades or the international market, and the lack of development of talent through the organization, have added up to yet another season where the Tigers are the worst team in major league baseball.
Baseballchatsports.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara not in Tigers' lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Robbie Grossman will roll over to right field and Eric Haase will shift out to left while Jake Rogers makes a start at catcher. Mazara appears to be getting a routine night off against a left-hander. Rogers will bat ninth.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers versus Mariners

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Jonathan Schoop will shift to second base in place of Castro and hit second. Miguel Cabrera will start on first and bat cleanup. Wilson Ramos will bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter in his first game back from the injured list.
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Mets vs. Braves, Tigers vs. Mariners

We took a long look at the Monday MLB slate and came up with our two best bets for the evening!. First, we’ll dive into a nationally-televised series opener at Truist Park between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Then we’ll take a look at a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners from T-Mobile Park.
College Sportsfox8live.com

Tigers ninth inning rally falls short, Tide evens series with 6-5 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning and needing a rally to keep building their resume for the postseason. Gavin Dugas launched a two-run home run to right field, his second of the game to cut the Crimson Tide lead to 6-5, but that would be all for the Tigers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The first 40 games of 2021 has shown little growth

Detroit Tigers fans are familiar with the musings of Sparky Anderson and what he said about the first 40 games for any baseball team. It is an indication of where you are heading as a team. The first 40 marks off the first quarter of MLB where we have seen injuries all over the board affect various teams and several batting averages in the .150 range.
Great Bend, KScatchitkansas.com

Eisenhower closes regular season with sweep of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Goddard Eisenhower Tigers swept the Great Bend Panthers 6 to 0 and 14 to 3 to finish the regular season. The teams met at the Great Bend Sports Complex for the final double-header before regionals start. In the first game, Eisenhower’s Mason...
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers top prospects: Minor league statistics for 2021

As the Detroit Tigers continue to trudge through their rebuild, the focus of the 2021 season is as much on Toledo, Erie, Comstock Park and Lakeland as it is at Comerica Park. Hope springs eternal for the Tigers because of the prospects in their minor league system. Evan Petzold ranked the top 15 before the Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A seasons began, so we will keep an eye on how they're progressing.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.