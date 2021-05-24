"It sent my guitar playing, or the thought of what I could do, in a new direction" – AFI's Jade Puget on the 10 albums that changed my life
AFI are without a doubt one of the most enduring acts in all of modern punk rock. From their beginnings as an agitated and frenetic hardcore band, the Californian quartet have been on a constant forward trajectory. They've never been a band that is content with resting on their laurels, and are always interested in moving on to the next thing, the next idea and finding the next inspiration. Progression is as important to their identity as their punk roots and DIY upbringing.www.musicradar.com