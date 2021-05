Many moviegoers know Clint Eastwood as an actor. He has been in over seventy films and TV shows over the course of his career. Eastwood stepped up to fill John Wayne’s shoes as the new western hero. He also played several other tough-as-nails roles including Harry Calahan, the hand cannon-toting cop who wants to know if you feel lucky. However, he doesn’t restrict himself to those kinds of roles. In fact, he doesn’t restrict himself to being an actor. Clint has also found plenty of success behind the camera.