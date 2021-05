Gabby Agbonlahor claimed earlier in the season that Marcelo Bielsa was a “myth” but in actual fact, the only myth that has been thrown at Leeds United is the opinion that burnout is something the Yorkshire side suffer with. Burnout, apparently, was the reason for the play-off defeat to Derby in 2019. Without the suspension of football, promotion would not have come our way and earlier this season, burnout was supposed to see us falter.