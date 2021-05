My Saturday night playlist to fill you in on the songs that have been rocking my weekend. Turn them up and rock along with me, LOUD. When I saw Lobby Language dropped a new song called “Identity” on Friday, I immediately jumped into high gear to hear it. The song is a straight up rock n roll tune that channel vibes of Foo Fighters meets Beyond Here and I’ve had it on repeat all weekend long. In a world where some bands won’t even use a high hat on a recording, yet alone a drum kit, I love when bands just go balls to the wall rock n roll and that’s exactly what Lobby Language has done here, and done well at that.