Jim Cramer: This Is Not the Most Dangerous Time for Investing Ever
Stocks quotes in this article: BAC, SYY, F, GM, AMAT, CSCO, FL, DE. Here's what it is not: the most dangerous time for investing everThe fate of the western world's capitalist forces are not at stake because of the current bout of inflationThe U.S. government's debt isn't going to cause the stock market to tumbleA soft landing from this sonic booming economy is more likely than not once supply chains are resolved ...realmoney.thestreet.com