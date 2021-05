The Pella School Board will consider several items related to employee benefits at their meeting today. The board is scheduled to consider a revised wellness plan, the 2021-22 miscellaneous pay schedule, and 12-month employee vacation leave options for those in the district unable to use time off due to COVID-19. All district administrators will give reports about the end of the school year as well. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Pella High School Library, and can be viewed online.