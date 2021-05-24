Starke County Council Considers MOU with Starke Solar, LLC

The Starke County Council members reviewed a Memorandum of Understanding last week with Starke Solar, LLC concerning a solar collection facility in Starke County. It is a 15-year incentive package for a 400 megawatt solar collection facility to be built on available ground as determined by the Starke County Planning Commission. According to County Attorney Marty Lucas, the county would grant a 100 percent tax abatement on personal property. In return, the developer will pay an Economic Development Tax of $2,500 per megawatt per year on the project’s rated capacity of 400 megawatts. Anything above that will pay $2,000 per megawatt per year.