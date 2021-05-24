newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starke County, IN

Starke County Council Considers MOU with Starke Solar, LLC

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

The Starke County Council members reviewed a Memorandum of Understanding last week with Starke Solar, LLC concerning a solar collection facility in Starke County. It is a 15-year incentive package for a 400 megawatt solar collection facility to be built on available ground as determined by the Starke County Planning Commission. According to County Attorney Marty Lucas, the county would grant a 100 percent tax abatement on personal property. In return, the developer will pay an Economic Development Tax of $2,500 per megawatt per year on the project’s rated capacity of 400 megawatts. Anything above that will pay $2,000 per megawatt per year.

wkvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Starke County, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
Starke County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Property Development#Corporation Tax#Project Development#Starke Solar#The Starke County Council#Llc#Solar Operations#Megawatt#Developer#Economic Development#Personal Property#Incomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

Eight more people in the tri-county area have tested positive with COVID-19, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Three more cases were reported in Marshall County, four more cases in Starke County and one more case in Pulaski County. They are among 559 additional people in the state who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Four More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Marshall County

Another six COVID-19 cases have been reported in Starke County, according to Saturday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health. Marshall County added four cases, while Pulaski County had one new case. The state as a whole reported almost 800 new cases and five new deaths. On top of that,...
Marshall County, INwkvi.com

Another COVID-19 Death Reported in Marshall County

Another Marshall County resident has died while positive for COVID-19. The death occurred on May 6, according to Friday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Marshall County up to 112. Friday’s update showed another 10 positive cases in Marshall County,...
Starke County, INmax983.net

Another Starke County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another resident in Starke County has died of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 54 people have died of COVID-19 in Starke County since 2020. In Tuesday’s report, the state saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths for a new overall total of 13,018.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tri-County Area

Another 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health which includes five new cases in Marshall County and three new cases in Starke County. There were no positive cases reported in Pulaski County. One more person in the state has...
Starke County, INInside Indiana Business

AEP Signs Power Agreement for Solar Farm Project

STARKE COUNTY - Ohio-based AEP Energy has signed a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the power that will be generated at a 1,400-megawatt solar farm in north-central Indiana. The Mammoth Solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties and is being developed by Doral LLC, a renewable energy developer based in Israel.
Marshall County, INmax983.net

Marshall County Reaches 6,000 Overall COVID-19 Cases

Marshall County now has 6,000 overall COVID-19 cases after adding 27 additional positive tests to the count in Thursday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Starke County had six new cases in that report. There were no new positive cases in Pulaski County. That pushes Starke County’s overall total case number to 2,144. Pulaski County stayed at 1,160.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Select Starke County Voting Machines to be More Handicapped Accessible

One voting machine at each Vote Center in Starke County will now be more accessible to physically challenged voters. During the last meeting of the Starke County Election Board, Clerk Bernadette Manuel said she would purchase special table legs through the Help America Vote Act to accommodate voters in wheelchairs or who would like more ease in voting with a shorter machine table.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners to Meet Tonight

The Starke County Commissioners will meet tonight with a light agenda. Tom DeCola of Argento, LLC will present the commissioners with a petition for vacation. He was recently before the North Judson Town Council members with a petition to vacate what were deemed alleys on several underdeveloped parcels of land in town, which was granted.