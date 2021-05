The deadline is approaching for Knox residents to register their golf carts for the year. Mayor Dennis Estok says golf carts have to be registered by May 31. “The police department will do a one-day event,” he recently told the city council. “That is Saturday, May 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or any day out of the week, you can call the police department and they’ll come in and register you.”