Governor Evers should lighten up and buy a raffle ticket

He’s done it again. Maybe this time he can explain why. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has once again vetoed legislation to legalize so-called paddlewheel raffles. Despite potentially being illegal, such raffles are common in Wisconsin. Civic and veterans organizations along with churches, sporting clubs and many non-profits conduct these raffles, at church festivals and veterans fish fries. selling tickets for a chance to win a bundle of meat or other prizes. Typically, these games of chance are held to benefit an organization or a community. It seems trying to make your community a better place through an innocent raffle shouldn’t be a crime. Yet because of the veto, these groups face potential felony charges if the continue to conduct their raffles. The legislation to allow these raffles to continue passed both the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly, and both bodies passed them with bipartisan support. Evers vetoed similar legislation last session, but afterward couldn’t seem able to explain why. The question needs to be asked again. Such raffles are fun and do good works. Evers should lighten up and buy a ticket. He might change his mind and even have a little fun.