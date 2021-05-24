newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Now Is the Time to Replace the Minuteman III ICBM

By Dana Struckman
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts more than just billions of dollars of funding that is at stake—its the security of the United States of America. Earlier this month, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch was aborted just prior to takeoff. Aborts of this nature are rare but they do happen. When I was an ICBM flight test officer in the early 1990s I took part in a similar test, and the system did exactly what it was supposed to do: it shut itself down as a safety precaution. The Minuteman III is still a reliable weapon—but it’s nearing the end of its service life and it’s time to get serious about a replacement.

www.realcleardefense.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear Missiles#National Security Targets#The Defense Department#The Air Force#Gbsd#Icbms#American#Navy#National Interest#National Security Affairs#Department Of Defense#U S Naval War College#All Out Nuclear War#Conventional Warfare#Bombers#System#Components#Associated Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The World’s Largest Military

The United States has a military that includes about 1.3 million people spread across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. It is not by any means the world’s largest. That distinction belongs to China. Its military has slightly more than two million members. Some estimates put the figure higher, and in […]
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

The debate on the ICBM fleet just got a whole lot easier

The debate over whether to stick with the half-century-old Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile or replace it with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program just got a whole lot easier. On May 12, Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, confirmed that extending the Minuteman III through 2075 would actually cost $38 billion more than developing the GBSD.
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Zumwalt-Class Destroyers To Be The First Outfitted With US Navy’s Hypersonic Missiles

The biggest research and development effort in the U.S. Navy is hypersonic missiles — weapons with projectiles that move faster than the speed of sound. It had been assumed that the Navy would outfit its cruise-missile submarines with hypersonic missiles before adding the new technology to other classes of vessels. However, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday has announced that the service will be placing the missiles on their Zumwalt-class destroyers first. He made the announcement at a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments event.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Plan To Buy 145 B-21 Raider Bombers Gets Endorsement From Biden Air Force Nominee

The Air Force wants to acquire a B-21 fleet that is nearly seven times bigger than its current B-2 stealth bomber force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Frank Kendall, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next Secretary of the Air Force, says he supports the service's current position that it needs to acquire at least 145 stealthy B-21 Raiders in the coming years. These aircraft, work on which is steadily progressing, are set to supplant its existing B-2 Spirit stealth bomber fleet, which comprises just 21 jets, in total, not all of which are available for combat operations, as well as its aging B-1Bs.
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

U.S. Military Personnel Spilled Nuclear Secrets in Online Flashcards

Flashcards are a time tested method of memorization for students the world over. According to a report from Bellingcat, U.S. soldiers working in America’s secret nuclear bases in Europe also used them to memorize nuclear security secrets. The Pentagon scrubbed some of those secret laden flashcards from the web, but it didn’t get them all. Many are still archived on the Wayback Machine.