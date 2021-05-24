Now Is the Time to Replace the Minuteman III ICBM

Its more than just billions of dollars of funding that is at stake—its the security of the United States of America. Earlier this month, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch was aborted just prior to takeoff. Aborts of this nature are rare but they do happen. When I was an ICBM flight test officer in the early 1990s I took part in a similar test, and the system did exactly what it was supposed to do: it shut itself down as a safety precaution. The Minuteman III is still a reliable weapon—but it’s nearing the end of its service life and it’s time to get serious about a replacement.