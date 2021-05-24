05/24 – Brantly’s “Mostly Sunny and Warm” Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure will dominate the area for the next few days. Southerly surface winds will help to enhance the moisture and warm air moving into the area. As a result, rain chances will be low for the next few days. High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s for most locations Monday and Tuesday. Model consensus was indicating temperatures to be in the mid-80s, but it is likely thanks to the southerly winds and high pressure that we will over-achieve the model guidance for the high temperatures. As a result, high temperatures were bumped up a few degrees in the forecast for the next few days.