Return to Tier 4 today

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

LIHU‘E — The county returns to Tier 4 today after achieving low case counts for two consecutive weeks. “Last month, Kaua‘i saw a rapid spike in cases unlike anything we experienced before,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “But our community pulled together to take precautions, get tested and cooperate with the...

