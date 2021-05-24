newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet separation anxiety following the pandemic

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans aren't the only ones feeling anxiety as they head back to offices post-quarantine. Their pets at home might be suffering from uneasiness with not having their owners around all day. Experts say you might even be seeing your pet act out. ABC's Zohreen Shah spoke to a veterinarian who...

www.ktbs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separation Anxiety#Pandemic#Veterinarian#Americans#Abc#Uneasiness#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
okcfox.com

Some pandemic pets are now being returned, straining some shelters

Norman, Okla. — The Second Chance Animal Shelter in Norman is a non-profit that is focused on rescuing animals who are going to be euthanized. It then works to find them a permanent home. Like other shelters, it saw adoptions pick up last year. “We had a lot of responsible...
PetsColumbian

Teachers struggle to care for class pets in pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As teachers pivoted to online learning last school year, some faced a unique challenge: What would happen to their class pets?. Central Ohio teachers scrambled to find surrogate homes for their turtles, bearded dragons and other class pets last spring and, in some cases, again over the summer.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Pandemic Pet Contest winners

Members of the Cleveland Jewish News team love the new pets they brought home during the pandemic, so we asked to see the newest pet members of your family. We shared your Pandemic Pets on our Facebook page, and readers liked their favorites. They might not all be traditional pets,...
Danbury, CTNorwalk Hour

After pandemic pet boom, CT vets see heavy workload

After adoptions of dogs and cats spiked during the pandemic as families worked and attended school from home, Connecticut vets say they’ve had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand for appointments. At the Danbury Animal Welfare Society, about 1,200 dogs and cats were adopted in 2020,...
Petswgnradio.com

Pandemic Pet Adoptions, and Tips to Transition Pets to a New Home

The pandemic has been great for no one – except for dogs and cats at shelters in the U.S. As the pandemic hit, adoptions and fostering in so many cities hit record numbers. I chat with Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO Austin and American Pets Alive. So, why have adoptions and fosters in so many cities hit new highs? Dr. Jefferson offers many helpful tips on acclimating dogs or cats into any new setting, whether it’s the White House or your house. And tips on how to successfully introduce new pets into homes with existing animals? We talk about foster sleepovers, and what exactly they are. And once you do adopt is there a super-secret way to make the bond stick with that new family? And finally, Dr. Jeferson offers tips on diet and treats in the new home.
PetsNPR

Vets Are Facing Burnout Amid Pandemic Pet Adoption Boom

Many American households welcomed new pets over the course of this pandemic. You might see the evidence on your own block, even in your own kitchen. One industry group says that more than 12 million pets have been adopted over the last year, and that strains the pet health care system. Hunter Finn is an associate at Richter Animal Hospital in Arlington, Texas, and joins us now. Dr. Finn, thanks so much for being with us.
PetsWTAX

Petting a dog on a regular basis can ‘significantly’ reduce anxiety and enhance thinking skills

Regularly petting dogs can really help lower stress levels. Washington State University researchers found that stress management programs that utilized therapy dogs were most effective for struggling students. Specifically, students who completed a four-week-long program with animal therapy were found to have improved cognitive skills that persisted for at least four weeks. Human-animal interaction expert and study leader Patricia Pendry says, “This study shows that traditional stress management approaches aren’t as effective for this population as programs that focus on providing opportunities to interact with therapy dogs. […] The results were very strong. […] when you’re looking at the ability to study, engage, concentrate and take a test, then having the animal aspect is very powerful. Being calm is helpful for learning especially for those who struggle with stress and learning.” (Daily Mail)
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Veterinary clinics see spike in business with pandemic pets

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Millions of American households welcomed pets since the onset of the COVID pandemic in March of 2020. The American Pet Products Association estimates more than 11 million households got pets over the last 14 months, which means it's a busy time for veterinary clinics. Dr. David...
Petsbluebonnetnews.com

Bone Voyage: Follow these tips if you are traveling internationally with pets

As summer approaches and the promise of widespread COVID-19 vaccination becomes more hopeful, those with cabin fever may be planning exciting vacations abroad after spending the past year in their homes. If pet parents are considering a vacation overseas and intend to bring their animal, they should plan for their...
Petspioneerpublishers.com

It’s time to prepare pets for post-pandemic life

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA — The COVID-19 pandemic has required new routines and adjustments, with most everyone spending more time at home. But with vaccinations being rolled out and cases decreasing, I know we are all hopeful for a return to normalcy soon. Well, almost all of us. Our furry...
Petspetproductnews.com

These Are the Top Pandemic-Related Pet Poisonings

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, many activities came to a halt while others became anew as people spent more time indoors. For example, some people used the downtime to learn or enhance a skill, like baking, artwork or home improvement. However, these activities came with a corresponding increase in the number of pandemic-related pet poisonings, Pet Poison Helpline officials said in a statement.