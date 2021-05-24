Pet separation anxiety following the pandemic

The pandemic has been great for no one – except for dogs and cats at shelters in the U.S. As the pandemic hit, adoptions and fostering in so many cities hit record numbers. I chat with Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO Austin and American Pets Alive. So, why have adoptions and fosters in so many cities hit new highs? Dr. Jefferson offers many helpful tips on acclimating dogs or cats into any new setting, whether it’s the White House or your house. And tips on how to successfully introduce new pets into homes with existing animals? We talk about foster sleepovers, and what exactly they are. And once you do adopt is there a super-secret way to make the bond stick with that new family? And finally, Dr. Jeferson offers tips on diet and treats in the new home.