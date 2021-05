The relationship between a woman and her OB/GYN is sacred. Women should feel safe and empowered when talking about their reproductive health with a medical provider. But authorities say Javaid Perwaiz, 71, a former OB/GYN from Virginia, violated that trust. The Department of Justice announced yesterday that the MD will face nearly 60 years in prison for misleading/conning his patients into unnecessary medical procedures. It’s a tragedy that left many women unable to bear children.