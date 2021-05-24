newsbreak-logo
Minorities

UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday, her political party said. London’s Metropolitan Police appealed for witnesses after offices found a woman, who they said was thought to be in...

Minorities
Public Safety
Society
Violent Crimes
U.K.
BBC
Instagram
BLM Activist Shot In The Head by 4 Black Men

A leading Black Lives Matter activist in the UK was shot in the head by a gang of four black men, authorities have revealed. Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Memorial Day Mega Sale now!
Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement affected institutional responses, including some changes with private companies supporting the movement along with holding employees accountable for their actions when acting in ways that could be seen as racist and unfair. This is a good thing. We need to set our foot down as a country and show that we will not tolerate disrespect toward any race, especially those who already endured racist hardships in its past. Incidents continue to happen with innocent black Americans being killed for things such as going to the store to get snacks, A traffic stop,walking in a neighborhood, racial profiling by police. The latest one that comes to mind is Daunte Wright, a twenty year old man killed during a traffic stop in the same city as the trial of Derek Chauvin the man who killed George Floyd.
The Independent

Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker said he tried to ‘gain points’ with Abu Hamza in prison, inquest hears

A terrorist claimed he met notorious hate preacher Abu Hamza in prison and tried to “gain points” with him, an inquest has heard.Usman Khan held at the high-security HMP Belmarsh in London at the same time as the Egyptian cleric, who was later extradited to the US and jailed for life for terror offences.Khan was moved around several prisons during his own sentence of preparing acts of terrorism, and accused of involvement in violence, disruption and radicalisation.He was freed in December 2018 and 11 months later he launched a terror attack where he murdered two people at Fishmongers’ Hall in...
5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police Violence After George Floyd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today (May 25), marks one full year since the senseless and tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by former police officer Derek Chauvin. The death, which was captured on smartphone video sparked a wave of shock and outrage—but wouldn’t prevent more Black people from dying senselessly at the hands of police.
Five arrested in connection with shooting of British BLM activist

London police have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three, has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday.
Black Lives Matter: One Year After George Floyd’s Murder

On May 25, 2020, a white Minneapolis police officer murdered a black man, George Floyd, by placing his kneed on his neck. The killing was recorded on cell phone video. Since then, millions of people worldwide participated in protests demanding justice for Floyd and other people of color who have died at the hands of police. His death sparked a year of unprecedented protests and conversations about deep seeded racism.
Woman bailed after racist abuse of Birmingham pub doorman

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a pub doorman has been barred from Birmingham as an investigation continues. The woman, 24, was released with bail conditions, including not to enter the city. A clip of a woman swearing at a bouncer in Broad Street on Saturday...
NewsOne

Prayers For Sasha Johnson: Everything To Know About BLM Activist Shot In The Head In London

A vigil was being planned on Monday to offer prayers and demand justice for the shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist in London over the weekend. Sasha Johnson, who is also a leader within the Taking the Initiative organization, was hospitalized after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in the Peckham neighborhood of southeast London, according to reports. The 27-year-old activist was in critical condition and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
Black Enterprise

Police Officer Arraigned For Threatening 14-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Supporter

A police officer in Massachusetts was arraigned on Tuesday, May 18 following an investigation into the threats she sent a 14-year-old Black Lives Matter supporter. The Milton Police Department launched an investigation into officer Patricia Lio last year after she was accused of threatening the 14-year-old Black boy who came to her house in September for a sleepover, Boston Globe reports. Lio was charged with assault to intimidate the teen and assault and battery for allegedly striking her husband after he tried to intervene and stop her from intimidating the child, via The Boston Globe.
The Independent

Britain has had decades of protest against racial injustice – and we can’t stop now

The murder George Floyd re-ignited a global outcry for racial equality amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At Britain’s Black Lives Matter protests, the names of black people who were killed in police custody or following police contact were plastered on placards. These included former footballer Dalian Atkinson who was killed near his family home in 2016 after being tasered. A PC, Benjamin Monk, is standing trial charged with Atkinson’s murder, which he denies. There are continuities between the protests of yesteryear and the Black Lives Matter protests. The uprisings of 1981, which again began in Brixton and spread across inner-cities and...
Daily Mail

Partner, 80, of race activist killed by police at 1979 London protest accuses Scotland Yard of 'abusing surveillance powers to protect themselves from justice', spy cops inquiry hears

The grieving partner of an anti-racism campaigner killed by a police officer said she felt 'violated' - and did not understand why she was spied on. Celia Stubbs, 80, told the Undercover Policing Inquiry (UCPI) that officers 'abused their surveillance powers... to protect themselves from facing justice'. Blair Peach, a...