Five crew members test positive for Covid-19, cruise ship in Palma bay

By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
majorcadailybulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was an unusual sight in the bay of Palma on Monday morning - a cruise ship. The Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas was not arriving for a stopover. The visit was not for tourism purposes, as there was a health emergency on board. Two crew members had tested positive for Covid and were to disembark in Palma.

