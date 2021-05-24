newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil On Memorial Day, Iran And U.S. Storm Watch

Cover picture for the articleThis week oil bulls will focus on the start of the US Atlantic hurricane season, which could disrupt key energy installations on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, and also the long Memorial Day weekend that flags the peak driving season in the United States. For crude bears, talks to draw...

Oil Rises As Tightening U.S. Supply Offsets Iran Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...
Oil Futures Fall on Potential Return of Iran's Oil Exports

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- In early trade Thursday, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed lower following overnight strength in the U.S. dollar and softness in global financial markets, as traders monitor signs of progress in the final round of multilateral talks in Vienna, aimed at returning Tehran into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord that would unleash more Iranian crude barrels onto the global oil market.
Oil falls ahead of EIA weekly report

Oil prices continued to fall on Wednesday, and gave up a 1-week high, due to fears of the possible resumption of Iranian supplies, which may cause a global supply glut, but today's loss is being curbed by a drop in the US crude inventories according to preliminary data and ahead of the EIA's official weekly report.
Commodities News

Economies.com provides the latest news and fundamental analysis about Commodities. In this section you may read about all the international economic and political events affecting the commodities rates such as the Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, etc) as well as Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Platinum etc. Oil prices rose on Thursday,...
Oil Edges up after Strong US Draws Ahead of “Memorial Weekend”

(Updates with market action and settlement prices) Investing.com -- Oil prices edged higher Wednesday after data showing strong drawdowns in both U.S. crude and stockpiles ahead of the long weekend that officially kicks off the country’s peak summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery, the benchmark for...
Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran supply glut wanes

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as prospects of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets lessoned. Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $68.40 a barrel by 0039 GMT,...
Oil holds two-day surge as investors weigh Iran talks, demand

(May 25): Oil was steady after its biggest two-day surge since early March as investors tracked progress toward the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal and a recovery in the U.S. economy before the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate traded near US$66 a barrel after rallying more than 6%...
Oil Futures Slip as Traders Watch Iran Talks, Inflation

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following Monday's explosive rally, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange were modestly lower in early trade Tuesday, as investors monitored progress in U.S.-Iran talks after the United Nations nuclear agency extended its recently expired monitoring agreement with Tehran by a month, and incoming data on inflation in the United States and other major global economies, with central bank officials downplaying the risk of rising prices enduring during a post-pandemic recovery.
Oil jumps over 3% as fears of Iranian exports ease

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. A decline in deaths due...
U.S. oil futures finish slightly higher as traders continue to eye Iran nuclear deal developments

U.S. oil futures settled slighted higher on Tuesday as traders continued to watch developments tied to talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal. The market weighed the likelihood and timing of a prospective deal that would lead the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran, allowing it to contribute more oil to the world market. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery inched up by 2 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $66.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the front-month eking out another settlement at the highest since May 17, according to FactSet data.
Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired, raising doubts about the future of indirect talks that could end U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports. Brent crude oil futures for July...
U.S. oil futures end at highest in a week as some doubts over an Iran nuclear deal surface

Oil futures moved sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. prices posting their highest settlement in a week, buoyed by some doubts that an Iran nuclear deal will be reached anytime soon. A lack of cooperation by Iran, as well as "skeptical comments about Iranian compliance" by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both "lower the odds that a new agreement is reached and therefore, suggest sanctions are not likely to be lifted in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. If a deal is reached and U.S. lifts sanctions on Iran, that would lead to more oil in the global market. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose $2.47, or 3.9%, to settle at $66.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month finish since May 17, FactSet data show.
Oil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks

Oil prices rose on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions. Prices also got a boost on expectations that...
Iran, US demand factors to drive oil prices this week

Progress on Iranian nuclear negotiations and the demand for fuel as the United States heads into the Memorial Day weekend will be factors to watch for crude oil price movements, analysts said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose term expires in June, said last week that major steps were made in...
Why China Will Be the World’s Largest Oil Refiner in 2021

In the global refining industry, COVID-19 has exposed a seismic shift. While China’s oil refineries forge ahead with capacity expansion, many western-based refiners have retrenched. As China again hits the stimulus pedal, this year it is expected to officially surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest oil refiner according to the International Energy Agency (EIA).
Oil has worst week in over a month with potential Iran return

Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in more than a month as the market considered the consequences of a potential nuclear deal that could lift US sanctions against Iranian crude. WTI futures in New York fell 2.7 per cent for the week, the worst performance since early April. Brent posted...