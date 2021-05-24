Elevated RV / glamping brand Camp Collective to launch in 2021
US: “Elevated RV and glamping destination” brand, Camp Collective, is set to launch in prime destinations and urban locations around the United States this year. The new branch of Missoula-based firm Q Hospitality Management has been established in recognition of the burgeoning interest in recreational vehicle [RV] travel and it is setting its sights of becoming a leading system of high-end RV resorts in the coming years, as well as bringing a “different dynamic and unique experience” to the RV and glamping destination parks space.shorttermrentalz.com