Easy & Healthy Taco Lettuce Wraps

This is a lovely idea to put out! The flavors are all that have come to know and love from traditional ‘tacos’ – but this one is for those living very low carb. Lettuce wraps are one of my favorite foods, and we just leveled up by making them taco lettuce wraps! Low carb, packed with protein and delicious healthy ingredients! They can be made even tastier by using sour cream and cheese. Depending on the size of your lettuce leaves, you could make anything between 6-12 ‘tacos’, but the macros are shown as this recipe serving 6 people as a light meal option (using 12 small Romaine leaves).