Oblak: Barça was just stepping on his area, but in a start by Messi, leaving multiple rivals in his wake, he ended up with a left-footed shot where only the extraordinary stop of the Slovenian deprived him of the goal. In the second half he had to be much more active, stopping a foul by Messi well and covering the gap in the last of the game that went away. A clean sheet in a more comfortable way than expected taking into account the needs of Barça, but with another golden stop.