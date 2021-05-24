Drake, BTS, Pink bring megastar power to Billboards

It’s all fresh: Jonas Brothers collaborate with Marshmello on the track “Leave before you love me”, it just came out! A piece that is likely to catch all the prices. But before knowing more, we take stock of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards ceremony! We can already tell you: The Weeknd has (almost) loved it all. He left with 10 prizes, just that … You will see, there are also some nice surprises! Since there are so many categories, we have prepared a small selection for you. For everything else, you can find the full results HERE ! Otherwise, in the rest of the musical news, Jesy Nelson is embarking on a solo career after leaving the Little Mix and we have the info!