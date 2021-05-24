newsbreak-logo
BUSINESS PEOPLE: First Step hires chief operating officer

Herald Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Step has appointed Tracey Weeden as chief operating officer. Working alongside First Step CEO Tom Knight, Weeden will lead all program operations as the mental health and substance abuse nonprofit continues to evolve. She has over 20 years of behavioral health experience. She was previously First Step's chief inpatient...

